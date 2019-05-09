Plans for first supervised injecting centre delayed again

The opening of Ireland’s first medically supervised injecting centre has been delayed again.

Merchants Quay Ireland has been given an extension until September from Dublin City Council for submission of further information regarding the pilot project.

The supervised injecting facility was initially supposed to be opened by the end of 2017.

Last February, the HSE said Merchant Quay Ireland was the preferred bidder to operate the country’s first medically supervised injecting facility.

In a statement, Merchants Quay Ireland said it was frustrated with the delay to the facility’s opening, and they hoped to have it opened as early as possible.

“To allow for a full and comprehensive response to be prepared, Dublin City Council have granted Merchants Quay Ireland an extension for submission of further information regarding the pilot Medically Supervised Injecting Facility until September 5th,” read the statement.

“Over 700 lives are lost to addiction every year, and injecting facilities are proven to save lives. We share frustrations over the delay to the opening of the facility and will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the earliest possible delivery of this vital and urgently needed health service,” it said.