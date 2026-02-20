Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY IN LENT - 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Responses: Tallis, Tallis: Lamentations of Jeremiah, Psalm: 107 vv1-9, Plainsong: Benedictus, Tallis: Salvator mundi, Preacher: The Very Revd S.A. Farrell, M.A. (Oxon.), LL.M., B.Th., F.C.L.R., Prebendary of Monmohenock. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Responses: Tallis, Tallis: The Short Service, Psalm: 108, Sermon in Music: Gombert, Media vita, Bach: Prelude in E minor. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. MORNING PRAYER at 09.00 on Wednesday EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Wednesday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

THE FIRST SUNDAY IN LENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Byrd: Mass for Five Voices, Psalm 32, Tomkins: Almighty and everlasting God, Preacher: The Dean. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Leighton, Howells: The Westminster Service, Psalm 50: 1-15, Byrd: Emendemus in melius. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Weds & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 23rd February - Responses: Ferial, Psalm 15, Lindley: Ave Maria, Plumstead: A grateful heart. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 24th February - Responses: Leighton, Psalm 119: 1-32, Whitlock: Fauxbourdons, Bairstow: Save us, O Lord. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 26th February - Responses: Leighton, Psalm 119: 145-176, Jackson: Evening Service in G, Lobo: Ave Regina caelorum.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 22nd February - The First Sunday in Lent. 9am Holy Communion (trad.) 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/