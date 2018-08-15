Irish Rail issues warning ahead of Pope Francis’s Mass

Irish Rail has warned those attending Pope Francis’s Phoenix Park Mass that its routes to Dublin on the day are nearly all sold out.

It said all tickets to Dublin on Sunday, August 26th, from counties Kerry, Mayo, Cork, Limerick and Waterford have been bought up.

Earlier on Wednesday Irish Rail tweeted: “Intercity customers MUST book tickets in advance for travel on Sun Aug 26th. Kerry, Waterford, Cork, Limerick SOLD OUT.”

Some tickets remain for services from Rosslare, Sligo, and Galway, but Irish Rail warned these are “expected to sell out well in advance” of the date.

This availability includes extra services that have been put on by the company to accommodate the expected surge in passenger numbers.

There is still availability from Westport/Ballina/Athlone to Claremorris for the Knock event on the same day, but passengers are being advised to book as soon as possible for these routes.

Irish Rail said that advance booking for all services to Dublin and Knock on the day is mandatory, and that tickets will not be on sale at stations.

It also announced extra Dart and commuter services will operate on August 26th before and after the papal Mass.

Holders of tickets to the papal Mass travelling within the Short Hop Zone (all stations in the Dublin area from Kilcoole to Balbriggan, and from Dublin city centre stations to Kilcock and from Heuston station to Sallins and Naas) can avail of free public transport on the day.