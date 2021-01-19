Homeless hostels in Dublin ‘perpetuate inhumane inequality’

Emergency accommodation in Dublin for the homeless perpetuates an “inhumane inequality” by turning away people who don’t have links to the city, a homelessness organisation has said.

A report by RTÉ Investigates on Monday revealed some homeless people have been refused entry into emergency hostels because their last known address was not in Dublin.

A survey of 80 people who sleep rough or who use emergency hostels found 27 per cent were turned away from a hostel bed at different times since the pandemic began.

Anthony Flynn, chief executive of Inner City Helping Homeless and an independent councillor with Dublin City Council, said this situation is “not acceptable”.

“We need to tackle the issues that are raised in terms of private emergency accommodation hostels and facilities run by Dublin City Council in terms of their emergency accommodation units. The barriers that are coming in front of people, in terms of accessing emergency accommodation,” he said.

“The habitual connection is an issue. We need to know why people who were ringing up for a bed were refused a bed when there was a ministerial order in place to provide accommodation and that the habitual connection policy needs to be dropped.”

Mr Flynn has written to the chief executive of Dublin City Council asking him to make a statement on the matter.

There were 56 homeless people who died in Dublin in the first 11 months of 2020. Mr Flynn said he is aware of three in the first two weeks of this year and believes this figure could be higher than his organisation has heard.

The homeless advocate said the issue of homelessness is particularly important during the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

“We have a responsibility to provide for some of the most vulnerable individuals across the country with the provisions that they require. What we seem to be doing is failing on every level there as a council,” he added.

In a post on Twitter on Monday night, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said no one should be sleeping rough when there is spare capacity in thesystem.

“Local connection should not be a barrier to anyone who needs emergency accommodation and I made that very clear to all local authorities in December and have reiterated it many times since then,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said “ultimately” to tackle homelessness, increasing social housing supply is “key”.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive, which runs the emergency accommodation on behalf of the council, did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.