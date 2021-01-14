Former Church of Ireland bishop of Cork Roy Warke dies

Former Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork Roy Warke has died aged 90. His funeral will take place on Friday. His death on Tuesday came just weeks after the death of his wife, Eileen.

“They were an inseparable couple and much loved while they were here,” said his successor, current Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross Paul Colton. He added that news of the death was “a great shock to everyone”.

Bishop Colton said he learned of the late Bishop Warke’s death when one of his daughters rang to break the sad news and it was made all the sadder by the fact it followed the death of his wife, Eileen on Christmas Eve.

“At a personal level, Bishop Warke was always a constant, prayerful, practical and friendly support to me as his successor, and, following his retirement, took a keen interest in the Diocese and in all that is going on in Cork.”

Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson said, “We remember with gratitude everything that Bishop Warke gave with such generosity of spirit to the life of the church of God and of the Church of Ireland. We mourn his loss along with all members of his family.”

Bishop Warke, originally from Co Laois, was educated at King’s Hospital and Trinity College Dublin. He was ordained in 1953. He served as curate at St Mark’s Newtownards in Down and Dromore diocese, then as rector at Dunlavin, Co Wicklow, and later as rector of Zion Church at Rathgar in Dublin, before becoming archdeacon in Dublin in 1980.

In 1988 he became Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, where he served until 1998. In retirement he and Eileen lived in Naas, Co Kildare, near their daughters Jane and Ruth.

The late Bishop Warke and his late wife were well known in Naas and the Bishop of Meath and Kildare, Bishop Pat Storey told The Leinster Leader of her sadness at hearing of Bishop Warke’s passing.

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rt Rev Roy Warke, former Bishop of Cork and a member, until recently of Naas parish ... Roy was a man of great integrity, wisdom and sensitivity. He will be greatly missed.”

Bishop Warke's funeral which takes place on Friday at 11.30am will be private in accordance with government guidelines on Covid 19 but it may be viewed at : https://youtu.be/lX6qWpGex4k.