Belfast woman to challenge NI abortion laws in High Court

A Belfast woman who travelled to Britain for an abortion is to take a case to the High Court after campaigners lost a UK supreme court appeal over the legality of Northern Ireland’s abortion laws.

Supported by Amnesty International, Sarah Ewart, who travelled for an abortion after being told her baby would not survive, has said she is seeking a formal declaration of incompatibility that the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) was unable to obtain.

On Thursday the Supreme Court found that Northern Ireland abortions laws in cases of rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality were incompatible with human rights law.

However, the court dismissed an appeal brought by NIHRC, ruling the commission did not have the standing to bring the case as it was not an identified victim.

But the view was expressed that if an individual victim brought a case, a formal declaration of incompatibility would in all likelihood be made.

Amnesty Northern Ireland spokeswoman Grainne Teggart said: “Despite the fact that there wasn’t an identified ‘victim’ in this case, the judges felt so strongly that the evidence showed that Northern Ireland’s abortion law breaches women’s rights, that they dispensed with procedure and set out their conclusions anyway.

“If there’s any testament that we need to get rid of this inhumane abortion ban, it’s that.

Simple amendment

“We’ll now finish what we started by taking this to the Belfast High Court to demand it makes the final formal declaration.”

In his judgment, Lord Mance stated that the current 150-year-old law in Northern Ireland is “untenable” and in need of “radical reconsideration” due to the “ongoing suffering” it causes.

Lord Kerr said it would take a “simple amendment” to the 1861 Offences Against the Persons Act and the 1945 Criminal Justice Act to remedy breaches.

Abortion law in in the North is some of the most restrictive in the world.

The 1967 Abortion Act in Britain, allowing for abortion up to 24 weeks, was never extended to the North.

Access to abortion is only permitted if a woman’s life is at risk or there is risk to her mental or physical health that is long term or permanent.

Pregnancy involving rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality (FFA) are not circumstances in which abortions can be performed legally.

In 2013, Ms Ewart, now 28, was told during her 19-week scan that her baby’s brain and skull had not developed properly and the child would not survive.

She travelled to London for a termination at her own expense, with flights and hotels included, of more than £2,100.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court in London on Thursday, Ms Ewart said: “I have no regrets whatsoever.

“If this same thing was to happen to me tomorrow, and the law wasn’t changed, I would make the same decision.

“The highest court in the land has recognised that Northern Ireland is in breach of human rights for people who find themselves with fatal foetal abnormality.

“They have said that the law needs to be changed, so we will keep going until we get that change.”

Ms Ewart, who has campaigned for change alongside Amnesty International since her abortion, said Northern Ireland’s politicians should put their “religious beliefs behind them and do their job”.

“To Theresa May and Westminster, I would say we need change and we need help,” she said. “Please, please help us.

“I personally have been doing this for five years, and five years is too long.

“People are putting families and pregnancies on hold for fear that this could happen again. “The High Court in Belfast and the Supreme Court are in agreement that the law needs to be changed, so let’s just do this.” - Additional reporting: PA