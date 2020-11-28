Nasa says it ‘can’t wait’ for Adam from the Toy Show to join its team

America’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has said it “can’t wait” for Adam King to “one day join our team of dreamers”.

Adam (6) appeared on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night and told host Ryan Tubridy that he dreamed of one day commanding a space mission with Nasa.

The boy from Cork said he would like to be an astronaut but feared that wasn’t possible because he had “brittle bones”.

In a tweet, Nasa said “Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us. There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We’ll be here when he’s ready.”

Adam’s appearance on the Late Late Toy Show also impressed Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, who posted a video clip from the Toy Show on Twitter.

“Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good,” the former International Space Station commander said.

When Tubridy asked Adam what he wanted to be when he grows up, he said, “Capcom in Nasa, captain of ground control.”

“You want to be like, ‘Ground control to Major Tom?” asked Tubridy.

“Yep,” said Adam.

Tubridy then asked him if he would liked to have been an astronaut at some stage.

“We’ll I can’t be an astronaut because I have brittle bones,” said Adam, who appeared on set in his wheelchair.

“So instead you can be the guy with the microphone underneath, on the ground?” said Tubridy.

“Yep.”

Tubridy then informed Adam that he had a rocket in the studio and he invited the young boy to command him on a mission.

Adam then took a microphone and counted down from 12 while Tubridy shook vigorously inside a large cardboard rocket before rolling around on the floor.

The Irish diplomatic corps also appeared keen to get Adam to mission command, with a post from the Embassy of Ireland USA’s twitter account reading:

“Per aspera ad Astra [through hardships to the stars], Adam. Keep looking to the stars young man. In the meantime, we’ll reach out to our friends @NASA & see if they can’t help bring your dreams a little closer.”

Irish aeronautical engineer Dr Norah Patten also addressed Adam on Twitter, saying she would love to meet him some time and hear about his love of space. “You’re a star,” she said.