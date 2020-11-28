Astronaut Chris Hadfield offers to ‘talk space’ with Adam from the Toy Show

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has reached out to young Adam King with an offer to discuss space.

Adam (6) appeared on the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night and told host Ryan Tubridy that he dreamed of one day commanding a space mission with Nasa.

The boy from Cork said he would like to be an astronaut but feared that wasn’t possible because he had “brittle bones”.

When Tubridy asked him what he wanted to be when he grows up, Adam said, “Capcom in Nasa, captain of ground control.”

“You want to be like, ‘Ground control to Major Tom?” asked Tubridy.

“Yep,” said Adam.

Tubridy then asked him if he would liked to have been an astronaut at some stage.

“We’ll I can’t be an astronaut because I have brittle bones,” said Adam, who appeared on set in his wheelchair.

“So instead you can be the guy with the microphone underneath, on the ground?” said Tubridy.

“Yep.”

Tubridy then informed Adam that he had a rocket in the studio and he invited the young boy to command him on a mission.

Adam took a microphone and counted down from 12 while Tubridy shook vigorously inside a large cardboard rocket before rolling around on the floor.

The operation clearly impressed former International Space Station commander Chris Hadfield who posted a video clip from the Toy Show on Twitter and invited the boy to discuss space with him.

“Adam – I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good,” the Canadian astronaut said.

The Irish diplomatic corps also appeared keen to get Adam to mission control, with a post from the Embassy of Ireland USA’s twitter account reading:

“Per aspera ad Astra [through hardships to the stars], Adam. Keep looking to the stars young man. In the meantime, we’ll reach out to our friends @NASA & see if they can’t help bring your dreams a little closer.”

Irish aeronautical engineer Dr Norah Patten also addressed Adam on Twitter, saying she would love to meet him some time and hear about his love of space. “You’re a star,” she said.