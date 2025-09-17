Ireland

Two sisters to head separate Government departments for first time

Sinéad McPhillips appointed as secretary general of Department of Agriculture, while her sister Oonagh McPhillips leads Justice

Sinead McPhillips (left) and Oonagh McPhillips, secretaries general of the Departments of Agriculture and Justice respectively
Sinead McPhillips (left) and Oonagh McPhillips, secretaries general of the Departments of Agriculture and Justice respectively
Martin Wall
Wed Sept 17 2025 - 18:20

For the first time two sisters will serve as top officials in Government departments at the same time.

The Government on Wednesday approved the appointment of Sinéad McPhillips as the new secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

She is the sister of Oonagh McPhillips, the current secretary general of the Department of Justice.

It is understood that there have only been 12 women previously who served as secretaries general of a Government department.

Sinéad McPhillips is currently assistant secretary for EU, UK and International Affairs in the Department of Agriculture.

This involved leading on agri-food negotiations at EU level, implementing Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy strategic plan and managing the department’s overseas network.

She previously served as assistant secretary general with responsibility for agri-food strategy and sectoral development and as the Department of Agriculture’s chief economist.

Her qualifications include masters degrees in international human rights law and in economic science.

Ms McPhilips and her sister are from Drumcondra in Dublin.

Why are there still so few women in Irish politics? ]

The Department of Agriculture said that the period ahead would be characterised by profound developments in policy at EU level, including through new Common Fisheries and Agriculture Policies.

“Ireland will hold the presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2026, and the preparations for and execution of this responsibility will be a significant focus.”

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said: “Sinéad has been a senior leader in the department for the last decade, and I am confident that under her leadership the department can continue to deliver for the Irish agriculture, food, forestry and fisheries sectors.

“I look forward to working closely with Sinéad as we deliver on our commitments in the Programme for Government: Securing Ireland’s Future.”

The appointment on Tuesday followed a competition undertaken by the Public Appointments Service on behalf the Top Level Appointments Commission. She succeeds Brendan Gleeson who has retired following seven years as secretary general of the Department of Agriculture.

