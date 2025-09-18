Sinn Féin will endorse presidential candidate with ‘plenty of Irish’, says McDonald

Mary Lou McDonald said Sinn Féin aims to 'keep Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil out of the Áras'. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The focus on the identity of who Sinn Féin will endorse as a presidential candidate has narrowed to Pearse Doherty and Catherine Connolly after leader Mary Lou McDonald said the chosen person has “plenty of Irish”.

Ms McDonald said the announcement the party would make on Saturday will be a “game changer” and would alter the nature of the election campaign. She said she would be proposing a name to the Ard Chomhairle at its meeting that day.

But responding to a question in Irish as to whether the candidate would speak Irish, Ms McDonald said: “Tá a lán Gaeilge ag an duine.” (The person has plenty of Irish).

Mr Doherty, the party’s finance spokesman, is a native speaker from Gweedore in Co Donegal, while the independent candidate Catherine Connolly is also a fluent Irish speaker. Sinn Féin First Minister in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, whose name has also been mentioned, speaks little Irish.

Speaking to reporters at the National Ploughing Championship in Screggan, Co Offaly, Ms McDonald said: “I think Sinn Féin’s participation will be a game changer in this election. It’ll be very much game on.”

“Our objective comes down to this. For us in Sinn Féin, we want to get Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil out of Government, and we want to keep Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil out of the Áras. That’s what our campaign will aim to do.”

She said Sinn Féin has been talking to Ms Connolly’s campaign and that has been part and parcel of its deliberations.

“It’s important that we have the right campaign, the right national conversation. It’s important that we have a president who espouses not only the values, but also the ambitions of Ireland.

“At this point, I want Irish young people to have someone in the Áras who’s in their corner. I want them to know that they have a champion, and someone who will stand up for them and speak out.”