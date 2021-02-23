Taoiseach says ‘the end is truly in sight’ as Level 5 extended until April 5th

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that “the end is truly in sight” as 82 per cent of people will have received their first Covid-19 vaccine by the end of June.

Announcing the extension of Level 5 restrictions until April 5th, and the phased return of in-school teaching, Mr Martin said the Government wants to make sure “that when we ease each particular restriction we take a careful approach to ensure when we open something, it stays open.”

He said after the next phase of restrictions, due to be reviewed before April 5th, the Government will consider easing the 5km travel limit and easing restrictions on people meeting outdoors and outdoor sports.

The Taoiseach said there would be a “major ramping up” of the vaccination programme.

By the end of April up to 40 per cent of people over 18 will have had their first dose. By the end of May up to 64 per cent of people will have had their first dose.

By the end of June up to 82 per cent of adults will have received at least one dose. Up to 60 per cent will be fully vaccinated by that stage, Mr Martin said.

“I know that people are physically and emotionally exhausted. We are all completely fed up with the impositions on our lives,” he said.

Mr Martin said the new UK variant of the disease was like “a new virus almost and is a major problem. The truth is it has changed the dynamic significantly.”

The Fianna Fail leader said that it was essential to keep the number of infections low in order to open the country safely.

He said the way forward was split into two phases, the situation before April 5th, and the situation after.

He said while Ireland would remain in Level 5 restrictions, there will be three important differences. This includes the phased return of in school education, the expansion of the reopening of childcare, and the resumption of non-Covid health and social care services.

Mr Martin appealed to the public to use the month of March to drive down the number of infections in the community.

“I know how hard this is. I know the devastation is has brought. But I also know the end is now truly in sight.”

On March 1st, junior and senior infants will return as well as first and second class in primary school. In secondary school, Leaving Certificate classes will also return on March 1st.

Childcare will also resume on a phased basis beginning with the State’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) preschool scheme on March 8th. Full childcare will resume on March 28th.

The next date in the plan is March 15th when the rest of primary school classes will return. In secondary school, fifth years will also return on March 15th.

After the Easter Holidays, on April 12th, all remaining secondary school students below fifth year will return with a full return to education planned.

The Cabinet has also approved plans to extend Covid-19 pandemic welfare supports, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, until the end of June.

The Labour Party said that were it not for the pandemic, it would consider a motion of no-confidence in the Minister for Education Norma Foley.

“If it wasn’t for the pandemic we’d probably be in motion of no confidence territory. The way the education sector has been treated by the department has gone beyond disrespectful, it’s in the insulting category,” education spokesman Aodhan O Riordain said this evening.

He condemned recent confusion about the timetable for returning to school and said there was still no clarity from the Department of Education how the leaving cert students, who are due to return next week, were going to be treated or assessed.

He said the Labour Party welcomes the reopening of schools, “but it has to be done safely”.

He said however that reopening schools without mandatory quarantine for everyone coming into the country was “destined to fail”.

Asked if the schools should return more quickly than the government’s plan, Mr O Riordain said, “I don’t know if they can go back quicker. I don’t know if it’s safe.”

“I have to trust the department . . . knows what it’s doing, based on the advice it’s got from Nphet and from the teachers’ unions.”

He did not believe that Easter school holidays should be cut short, he said.

More to follow