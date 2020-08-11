Sinn Féin TD says ‘good riddance’ to member who resigned over sending abusive messages

A senior Sinn Féin TD has said his first response to a party member who trolled and sent abusive messages to businessmen and politicians in Wexford was “good riddance”.

The party’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said that if Sinn Féin member in Wexford, Paul Heffernan, had not resigned he would have been “thrown out of the party”.

However, Mr O Broin strongly rejected the suggestion that there was a “Shinnerbot” phenomenon within the party, that tolerated supporters abusing people from other parties.

The Irish Times reported that Mr Heffernan had used pseudonyms to sent derogatory social media messages to Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne, local businessman Derek Webb, as well as sending abusive messages to model Claudine Keane about her husband Robbie Keane.

Responding to the incident, Mr O Broin said that if Mr Heffernan had not resigned from the party he would have been thrown out.

“This business of hiding behind anonymity, I think is cowardly so if somebody was engaged in that kind of practice and left the party. I think party is better for it,” he said.

Mr O Broin said there was an element of social media that is nasty.

“If there is anybody out there who was a supporter of our party or indeed a member of our party and engaged in that, my message to them is don’t do it.

“We have far too many positive things to be talking about to be engaged in nasty or negative, or vitriolic attacks on anybody so I think our record stands for itself.”

Sinn Fein’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said there was an element of social media that is nasty. File Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

Asked specifically about tolerance of Shinnerbots – people who use anonymity to attack opponents of Sinn Féin – he replied; “It’s not true, it doesn’t exist.

“People are accountable for what they say themselves online, and what we can do is we can urge people to use social media positively.

“The party doesn’t benefit from negativity online.”

Mr O Broin also rejected the claim by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that Sinn Féin orchestrates attacks on social media, saying the Fine Gael leader “does not know what he is talking about”.

“People who vote for our party, vote for our party because of the policies that we advocate on housing and health and united Ireland. Long may that last.

“Leo Varadkar would be better focused on fixing the problems he created during his last five years in government and deal with the trolls in his own party or his own support base,” he said.

In one message, the anonymous account wrote to Mr Webb and asked “are you that fat pig that cycles around Gorey in the Lycra with your man tits hanging out.”

Other tweets called him a “fat sloth lookalike clown.”

In another tweet, he was asked “did special school bring you up to Dublin for the day.”

Mr Webb investigated the anonymous account and eventually confronted Mr Heffernan, before complaining to Sinn Féin.