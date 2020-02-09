Fine Gael reaction: Party is ‘not compatible’ with SF – Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will not be speaking to Sinn Féin with a view to forming a coalition after the election.

Speaking at his count centre in Dublin, he said Fine Gael was “not compatible with Sinn Féin”.

“We are willing to talk to other parties about how we could form a government and give this country a government that can spend the next five years dealing with the problems that we have had to tackle for the past few years.”

Asked if he will speak to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald after she had reportedly reached out to other parties, he said: “No, not at this stage anyway”.

He added: “She has not been in touch with me yet, we would talk on occasion. I understand she has said she is seeking to form a left-wing coalition which does not include Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

“I am not sure that is possible on the numbers so it is going to be a number of weeks before we are in a position to form a government.”

Fine Gael Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy TD at the Dublin election count centre at the RDS. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

‘Miles apart’

Housing minister Eoghan Murphy has said that Fine Gael’s and Sinn Féin’s policy platforms are “miles apart from each other”.

“I don’t see where you can bridge that,” he said

Speaking at the RDS in Dublin, he added: “Just from the basic point of the economy, the proposals they have would take us backwards.

“What I am disregarding are the proposals that Sinn Féin have put forward in their manifesto.

“Proposals that would tax workers, tax investment and tax jobs and would keep us from investing in public services which we need to do.

“It’s not about the voters and the people who support Sinn Féin, it’s about the very populist proposals they put forward and I don’t see how they are compatible with the responsible approach that Fine Gael took.”

Fianna Fáil coalition

Fine Gael’s Simon Harris has said his party is still willing to talk about a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil.

While the party’s first preference was to form a government with other parties such as Labour and the Greens, Mr Harris said a coalition with Fianna Fáil was still an option.

“As a last resort, in the national interest, Fine Gael would seek to talk about forming a grand coalition with Fianna Fáil,” he said.

“It is regrettable that the Fianna Fáil leader has ruled that out. Perhaps he thought it would be electorally advantageous to do so. It clearly hasn’t turned out to be the case. It is now a time for calm heads and for a lot of talking.”

Fine Gael’s Richard Bruton at the RDS in Dublin during the Irish General Election count. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

‘Pole position’

Fine Gael’s Richard Bruton said he believes Fine Gael will be in “pole position” to form a government after the votes are counted.

Speaking in the RDS, he said that the transfers from Sinn Féin may be crucial for some candidates.

“Most commentators were saying we were in third place, we finished in the lead. If we can reflect that in seats in the Dáil we will be in pole position in terms of trying to form a government but I suppose that is a long way down the road. We should not get ahead of ourselves, no more than other parties should be counting their chickens long before they are hatched.”

He said he is optimistic he will retain his seat in Dublin Bay North.

“It is very early days. I am happy from what I know of the boxes opened that I am doing OK.

“It is hard to predict because no one will have examined – in the sort of detail you need to – the transfers, either the surpluses of Sinn Féin or the many independents who have contested this. I think it will be difficult to get an exact prediction. I’d say we will be back here tomorrow morning still pondering as to who will final seats in our constituency as in others.” – Additional reporting, PA