CervicalCheck: GPs to receive results from today following IT glitch

The HSE has contacted a “small number” of the 800 women who did not receive their CervicalCheck smear test results because of an IT glitch, to give them their results directly, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

He told the Seanad that GPs are, from today, receiving the smear test results by letter in the vast majority of cases. This should have happened sooner and it was “quite frankly extremely frustrating” that that did not happen, he said.

Mr Harris described the situation as one of “great frustration, annoyance and worry” for women.

The problem occurred at a Quest Diagnostics laboratory in Chantilly, Virginia, in the US. The HSE only became aware of the issue after a patient contacted the Department of Health in relation to her missing results.

“The existence of an IT issue was identified following an engagement by my department in June with the National Training Service based on representations from one individual,” Mr Harris said.

The woman, called Sharon, said she went for her cervical screening test in December 2018 and expected to get the results six weeks later as she “usually” did. Sharon said she started to query her GP in February about the results who advised her it could take up to 14 weeks because of a backlog in the system.

“Basically all I really wanted to get was my results and know that I was okay,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday.

“I would have phoned CervicalCheck on a number of occasions but they weren’t able to give me any kind of guarantee when I would get my results or where my results were.”

The tests were carried out as a precautionary measure after Quest Diagnostics advised CervicalCheck that a number of cervical screening samples testing had been carried outside the recommended time frame.

The Minister said the overwhelming amount of the tests were precautionary tests for women who had a low or very low risk and were carried out to reassure women and that their original results were unlikely to change, he said.

He stressed that the tests were primarily repeat HPV tests between October 1st and June 25th, carried out as a precaution.

The Minister said, “the HSE has identified a small number of tests affected by this issue that were carried out inside the period described above and has contacted these women directly to communicate their results”.

He added that Dr Colin Henry the chief clinical officer for the HSE “will from a communications point of view engage on this matter today (Friday) to provide further reassurance and clarity to the women of Ireland today.”

Mr Harris said he did not want women to be worried about a clinical risk that might not exist, even though what has happened is upsetting from an “administrative point of view”.

Mr Harris was speaking during a debate on a Bill to establish the CervicalCheck tribunal which will hear claims arising from the CervicalCheck controversy.

The HSE has “rightly apologised sincerely for this IT issue and for the confusion and worry it has likely caused to the individuals concerned.”

Mr Harris added that the HSE is “now confident that the IT system in Chantilly laboratory can generate electronic results for women GPs and the HSE is continuing to closely monitor and engage with the lab”.

He said a lot of progress had been made in dealing with the backlog of smear tests and he expected it to be “effectively gone” by mid-September when the Dáil and Seanad resume after the summer recess.