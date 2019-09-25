British government has embraced ‘fanciful’ ideas on how to solve border issue – Coveney

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has defended the Government’s handling of the Brexit negotiations at a gathering in New York, as he accused the British government of embracing “fanciful” ideas about how to solve the border conundrum.

While insisting that Ireland is working towards securing a deal, he said that the British government was effectively “transferring a problem to Ireland for the foreseeable future” which would make Ireland become “collateral damage” in the Brexit process.

“Now is the time to deal with the border question,” he said on Wednesday morning.

Mr Coveney was speaking at a breakfast meeting with a group of prominent Irish-Americans on the fringes of the UN general assembly in New York.

Outlining the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland, and the absence from London of a workable alternative to the backstop, he said: “We are confronting the British government with these realities and we will not sign a Brexit deal unless these realities are recognised.”

He also said there was a deal to be done “but it’s a matter of political will”.

There had been a “fundamental misreading of the Irish mindset” on the issue of how far Ireland was prepared to compromise on the backstop issue, underlining the fact that no alternative had been presented by the British government.

He said the Irish Government had “no alternative agenda” but simply wanted to secure the Good Friday agreement, and had spent significant time and money on an issue that has arisen over a choice made by the UK.

He also said Northern Ireland was not the same as the rest of the UK and was “unique in so many ways”.

Drama at Westminster

Earlier, Mr Coveney told reporters the Irish government is continuing to focus on securing a Brexit deal, despite the “drama” in Westminster following yesterday’s supreme court ruling.

“All of the drama that surrounds British politics right now is really a matter for Westminster and the political parties in the UK. Our focus needs to remain on getting a deal that works,” he said.

He also confirmed that he would be meeting Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday.

Mr Coveney was speaking on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly where he is holding meetings throughout the week with international counterparts as Ireland seeks to secure a seat on the UN Security Council in 2021 and 2020.

“The Taoiseach and I have really made a point of not commenting on internal British political issues and this is another one of them,” he said.

“Clearly this is going to result in a very significant debate in the House of Commons today and in the coming days. But our focus remains on Brexit in terms of getting an outcome that can avoid a no deal, an outcome that is consistent with the position that Ireland has held now for three years.”

He said the aim of the Irish Government is to secure a deal “to protect a peace process, prevent physical infrastructure anywhere near or on the border and also to protect British Irish relations and to protect Ireland’s place in the EU”.

Ireland remains “laser-focused” on the need to find “real and honest solutions” to the challenges presented by Brexit, Mr Coveney said. He added that we cannot “kick issues down the road for further discussions”.

“This has to be about resolving very complex issues, dealing with the vulnerabilities on the island of Ireland that come from the complexities of Brexit.”

Asked about the position of the DUP as Brexit negotiations enter a crucial phase, he said he wanted an outcome here “that everybody can live with”.

“Of course we do. We’re neighbours, we live together, we want a peace process to work,” he said.

He said “we need North South cooperation to work in the future”.

“We need an executive functioning again in Northern Ireland and Brexit has had a polarizing impact on politics and on relationships on the island of Ireland,” the Tánaiste said.

“That’s not a good thing, and that’s why we need to find a way forward that I hope can be acceptable to nationalism and unionism but also to all of the others.”