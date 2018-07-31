Dalkey beach should not be hijacked by nudists, says resident

A nudist-friendly beach in Dalkey, south county Dublin, has prompted a complaint that the seaside spot is being “hijacked”.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council announced in March that Hawk Cliff beach, known locally as the Ramparts and located off Vico Road, would become nudist-friendly.

The council plans to put up sign posts at the beach advising the public that naked bathers may be on the beach.

But in a recent letter to the Dalkey Newsletter, local resident Lorraine Montgomery said the beach was a public amenity and “shouldn’t be hijacked by a few”.

The beach was close to public transport and “used by young and old, but particularly by young people during school holidays,” she wrote.

The letter said the beach would not be the first nudist beach in Ireland, as some media outlets had described it. “There are several beaches where nudity is allowed . . . but these are in secluded areas away from the general public and naturists must walk a bit to get to them,” Ms Montgomery said.

“Hawk Cliff is unique in that it is the only high amenity bathing area on the coast situated in the area of outstanding natural beauty, where families can come and bathe and picnic and enjoy themselves,” she wrote.

The letter concluded by calling on Dalkey residents to write to councillors and the local authority about the issue.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councillor Michael Merrigan said he had not received “one single representation” complaining about the nudist beach. The Independent councillor said there had been “not even the slightest bit of bother” from locals over the issue.

“The beach is out of the way, secluded, one can maybe see bits of it if you’re taking the Dart, but that’s it. This is a bit of a storm in a teacup,” he said.

The Irish Naturist Association has been pushing for a designated nudist beach in Ireland for several years.