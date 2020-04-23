‘No evidence’ Covid-19 can be transmitted by shopping

With shoppers visiting supermarkets in record numbers since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Ireland’s food safety watchdog has been prompted to clarify the key steps people need to take to keep themselves safe as they stock up on essentials.

Recent retail data has shown that March was the biggest month of grocery sales recorded in Ireland with spending climbing by an average of 27 per cent with even more significant increases reported in some frozen foods and ambient food sections.

There have also been reports of people taking drastic steps such as washing their groceries before storing them and even leaving products in quarantine for as much as 72 hours to ensure there are no traces of Covid-19 on packaging.

Such actions are not needed, according to Dr Linda Gordon, the chief specialist in microbiology with Safefood.

“Currently, there is no evidence that Covid-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging,” she said.

She stressed that it was “important to follow good hygiene practices when handling or preparing foods. You should always wash your hands and surfaces often, separate raw meat from other foods, cook to the right temperature and put food in the fridge as soon as you can.”

She said people should not wash or disinfect food packaging. “It’s not necessary to sanitise the outside of food packaging as there is no current evidence that the virus can be transmitted in this way.”

She stressed that the main risk of transmission remained from close contact with infected people. “Our advice is to maintain good hygiene habits and to wash your hands regularly and to follow current public health guidelines re social distancing.”

Two hours

She also offered advice to consumers who may find themselves cooking more than they usually do.

“Typically, if there is food left over after a meal, get it into the fridge within two hours – you can help cool it more quickly by dividing it into smaller portions. However, remember that cooked rice is high-risk and must be cooled and put in the fridge within one hour. Any leftovers properly stored should be eaten within three days but if you’re in any doubt, throw it out into your brown bin.”

She said a significant increase in online food shopping had highlighted the importance of storing and handling food at home properly.

“As we would normally do, put away shopping as soon as you get it, especially perishable foods which must be stored in the fridge or freezer,” Dr Gordon said. “And always wash your hands after handling any food packaging and before you begin to prepare food. If you’re going food shopping for yourself or others, wash your hands before you go and, as soon as you come home and again after you unpack your shopping.”