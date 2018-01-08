Woman dies 11 days after Kildare crash

A 36-year-old woman has died 11 days after being involved in a road traffic collision with a truck in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The woman’s car collided with a truck on Newtown Road at about 9.30am on Thursday, December 28th. She was taken to Naas General Hospital with serious injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead on Monday evening. No other injuries were reported in the collision.

Gardaí investigating the accident are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station at 01-6667800, on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or at any Garda Station.