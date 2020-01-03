Winning €1m lottery ticket sold in Askeaton Centra, Limerick

A shop in the Co Limerick town of Askeaton was revealed to have sold a €1 million National Lottery ticket in recent weeks.

The prize has yet to be claimed by the lucky winner.

The National Lottery’s Christmas Millionaire Raffle draw took place on New Year’s Eve.

Ryan’s Centra store in Askeaton sold the winning ticket on November 24th, the National Lottery announced on Friday.

Brian Hanly, a co-owner of the shop, said there had been no word locally about who had bought the winning ticket.

“We were just told the good news this morning and we really hope it’s a local. There has been no speculation as to who the winner may be just yet,” he said.

“We will be ensuring that all of our customers check their tickets to see if they are the winner of the €1 million prize,” he added.

A spokesman for the National Lottery called on all players around the Limerick area to check to see if their ticket was the winning one.

“There is a possibility that the ticket may have been a present so if you received a Millionaire Raffle ticket as a Christmas gift, make sure you check it carefully,” said the spokesman.

“If you are the winner, contact the National Lottery prize claims team and we will arrange for you to come and collect your prize,” he said.