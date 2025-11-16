Man (55) arrested following death of man in suspected Cork stabbing

Gardaí arrested the 55-year-old man at the scene and conveyed him to Gurranebraher Garda station for questioning. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/ The Irish Times

A 55-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a man in a suspected fatal stabbing in Cork city on Sunday morning.

The emergency services were alerted at around 4.30am and a man was found with what appeared to be stab wounds on the driveway outside a house at Hollyville, Hollyhill, in the city.

The man, aged 38, from the nearby Gurranebraher area, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was seen by doctors, but he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí arrested a 55-year-old at the scene and conveyed him to Gurranebraher Garda station for questioning about the fatal assault which has shocked the local community.

The man is arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

It is understood that the dead man was known to the family who lived at the house.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene and garda technical experts have begun an examination of both the interior of the house and the area outside where the injured man was found.

They have also requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster is due to carry out a postmortem on the deceased at Cork University Hospital later.

Detectives have also begun door-to-door inquiries and have started collating CCTV footage from the area in the hope of establishing the sequence of events leading up to the assault.