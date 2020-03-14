Wexford Bus cuts capacity ‘to assist with social distancing’

Regional bus company Wexford Bus will reduce capacity by half in order to allow enough space between passengers and minimise the risk of transferring coronavirus on a service.

On Saturday afternoon the company said it was introducing a two-seat per passenger policy on all coaches “to assist with social distancing”.

“Wexford Bus is closely following the public health advice issue by the authorities in relation to the coronavirus. The company is taking all necessary precautions and made a decision to reduce capacity by 50 per cent on all coaches from Sunday March 15th”

Wexford Bus is also asking customers to reduce cash use and handling by booking in advance online, using Leap Cards or free-travel passes. The firm carried in excess of one million passengers in 2019 and has a fleet of 45 buses and coaches, connecting Wexford with Dublin and other parts of the country.

“We are conscious that we have an obligation to get people to work safely during this time. Keeping our staff and customers healthy and safe whilst doing our best to minimise the risk to all is our top priority,” said managing director Brendan Crowley.

Dublin coach company acts

Elsewhere, Brittany ferries announced changes to schedules in response to the virus crisis. These include restricting traffic on some routes to freight only. These include the Rosslare to Bilbao service and will apply until at least April 9th.

Dublin coach company JJ Kavanagh & Sons has also indicated a suspension of services countrywide from Monday. The carrier said the “safety of its customers and staff is our main priority . . . and we will suspend the operations of all services”. This is with the exception of its 139, 183, 607, 617, 363 and 367 routes.

Meanwhile, Earlier this week, the National Bus and Rail Union said it cannot guarantee its members will continue operating public transport services in the absence of social distancing recommendations advanced by health experts being implemented in the State-owned bus and train companies, similar to those now being instituted on Wexford Bus routes.