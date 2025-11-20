Talks on ending dispute over pensions for school secretaries and caretakers break down

School secretaries and caretakers gathered outside the Dáil in September protesting the issue. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Talks on ending the dispute over pensions for school secretaries and caretakers have broken down at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

In September, the Fórsa trade union announced its decision to “withdraw strike action and enter discussions” at Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). The strike had been running since August 28th.

On Thursday night however, Fórsa confirmed negotiations at the commission, “on pension provision for school secretaries and caretakers, have broken down”.

The union said the breakdown follows the Department of Education’s “failure to engage meaningfully with union proposals on a range of pension issues, including the recognition of prior service.”

The breakdown in talks now requires the matter be referred to the Labour Court.

Fórsa said the breakdown follows an absence of progress this week “on the key issue of providing comparable pension benefits and recognising previous service”.

The union’s head of education Andy Pike said “the department’s refusal to table a constructive proposal on this point has now brought the process to an impasse. School secretaries and caretakers have shown extraordinary patience. Their determination to secure a just and long-overdue resolution remains unwavering. But if progress continues to be blocked, we cannot – and will not – rule out further strike action.”

Labour’s education spokesperson Eoghan Kenny TD expressed concern following the breakdown of talks. He said “school secretaries and caretakers have waited long enough. ”The breakdown of talks at the WRC today is deeply disappointing and reflects a failure to deliver a fair pathway on pensions for workers who have given decades of service.”

“Government must now step back into this process with a renewed commitment to delivering a meaningful solution.

“I am calling on the new Minister for Education and the Minister for Public Expenditure to intervene and ensure that talks resume without delay. Industrial action must be prevented,” he said.

Attempts to contact the Department of Education were not immediately successful.