Education

Talks on ending dispute over pensions for school secretaries and caretakers break down

‘If progress continues to be blocked, we cannot ... rule out further strike action,’ says Fórsa

School secretaries and caretakers gathered outside the Dáil in September protesting the issue. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
School secretaries and caretakers gathered outside the Dáil in September protesting the issue. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
Tim O'Brien
Thu Nov 20 2025 - 22:302 MIN READ

Talks on ending the dispute over pensions for school secretaries and caretakers have broken down at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

In September, the Fórsa trade union announced its decision to “withdraw strike action and enter discussions” at Workplace Relations Commission (WRC). The strike had been running since August 28th.

On Thursday night however, Fórsa confirmed negotiations at the commission, “on pension provision for school secretaries and caretakers, have broken down”.

The union said the breakdown follows the Department of Education’s “failure to engage meaningfully with union proposals on a range of pension issues, including the recognition of prior service.”

READ MORE

World Cup playoff draw: Republic of Ireland to play Czech Republic

Andy Farrell makes four changes for Springboks clash

Clodagh McKenna: ‘I don’t have the budget for caterers – I’m not in that league’

‘She’s been degraded’: A man’s battle in Washington to free his Irish wife from Ice detention

The breakdown in talks now requires the matter be referred to the Labour Court.

Fórsa said the breakdown follows an absence of progress this week “on the key issue of providing comparable pension benefits and recognising previous service”.

The union’s head of education Andy Pike said “the department’s refusal to table a constructive proposal on this point has now brought the process to an impasse. School secretaries and caretakers have shown extraordinary patience. Their determination to secure a just and long-overdue resolution remains unwavering. But if progress continues to be blocked, we cannot – and will not – rule out further strike action.”

Labour’s education spokesperson Eoghan Kenny TD expressed concern following the breakdown of talks. He said “school secretaries and caretakers have waited long enough. ”The breakdown of talks at the WRC today is deeply disappointing and reflects a failure to deliver a fair pathway on pensions for workers who have given decades of service.”

“Government must now step back into this process with a renewed commitment to delivering a meaningful solution.

“I am calling on the new Minister for Education and the Minister for Public Expenditure to intervene and ensure that talks resume without delay. Industrial action must be prevented,” he said.

Attempts to contact the Department of Education were not immediately successful.

  • Sign up to Classroom to College, our essential newsletter to navigating the Leaving Cert for parents, guardians and students

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist
Classroom to College

Classroom to College

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education