Caelan Doris: ‘Momentum has been built, and we want to finish on a proper high’

Caelan Doris leads Ireland out for the captain's run at the Aviva Stadium on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Caelan Doris has echoed Rassie Erasmus is admitting that, akin to the Springboks, Ireland’s concluding Autumn Nations Series game against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 5.40pm) will define their month.

In agreeing that the final Irish Test of the year against the reigning double world champions and world’s number one ranked side was the perfect way to sign off the autumn campaign.

“I think probably the success of this November hinges a little bit on our performance this weekend. Momentum has obviously built nicely as the weeks have gone on, but this is the real test now so there’s a lot of excitement for it.”

Ireland vs South Africa: rugby’s biggest rivalry? Listen | 40:48

Asked if he had circled this fixture in his calendar, Doris said: “We were aware that we had a big November with proper quality teams throughout but this week is a special one, the last Test match of the year for us. Momentum has been built, and we want to finish on a proper high.”

The Irish captain did not go so far as to admit it was a grudge match, but commented: “There’s definitely a rivalry there. There’s a strong understanding of how we both want to play the game. We’ve had some good results. They’ve beaten us over there as well in 2024. Yeah there’s a lot on the line tomorrow, that’s the feeling anyway.”

Doris was speaking after the customary Friday’s captain’s run at the stadium, where Mack Hansen could be seen with strapping over two fingers on his right hand at the start of the run-out.

Mack Hansen is seen with strapping on his right hand during the captain's run on Friday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

When this was mentioned to the Irish captain, the press officer interjected and said: “Everyone trained fully.” Doris then concurred: “Everyone is good yeah.”

Discussing the Springboks, who have won successive Rugby Championships for the first time ever and arrive on the back of a six-game winning run, Doris said: “They’re pretty comprehensive in how they play the game. Their DNA is up front, set-piece, maul, strong scrum, good discipline, winning the momentum and gainline battle.

“With Tony Brown coming in they have added being able to play wide and deep, very strong on transitions; they kick the ball a lot and they can be very dangerous on turnover ball.

“So, yeah, it’s about being mentally sharp and focused for the full 80 minutes and don’t give them anything.”

The teatime kick-off against the best side in the world should also make for the best atmosphere at any of Ireland’s November games and Doris also said the Irish team would draw on the crowd.

“It’s a privilege to be involved in this game. The 8.10 kick-off last week and 5.40 tomorrow are going to be special. Looking back to the World Cup in 2023, the atmosphere out there was one of the best I’ve experienced, but the year before here in 2022 was very special as well.

“We’re looking forward to hearing the crowd tomorrow and they make a proper difference to us.”