Man in his 40s killed after road traffic collision in Co Louth

A man in his 40s has been killed after being struck by a lorry as he attended to a vehicle.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred on the M1 southbound in Co Louth between Ardee and Castlebellingham shortly after midday at 12.15pm.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and while no other injuries were reported, the male lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The scene is preserved and a forensic team has been requested to attend. While the road is now closed local diversions are in place.

Gardaí­ in Ardee are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda station on 041-6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.