Jury begins deliberations in defamation case against Denis O’Brien

Case centres on meaning of words in a press release issued on behalf of businessman in response to a report on media ownership in Ireland

Businessman Denis O Brien pictured at the Four Courts. Photograph: Collins Courts
Fiachra Gallagher
Fri Nov 21 2025 - 11:021 MIN READ

A jury in a High Court defamation action taken by two lawyers against businessman Denis O’Brien has begun its deliberations.

Darragh Mackin and Gavin Booth, solicitors at Belfast firm Phoenix Law, claim Mr O’Brien and his spokesman James Morrissey implied in a October 2016 press release that they acted for and received payment from the IRA.

The solicitors say this arises from a sentence in the statement that read: “Sinn Féin/IRA certainly got the report they paid for.”

Mr O’Brien made the statement in response to a report on media ownership in Ireland. Mr Mackin and Mr Booth were credited as co-authors of the report, which was commissioned by then-Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan.

At the time of the report, Mr O’Brien owned substantial stakes in Irish media companies.

Mr O’Brien and Mr Morrissey deny the material defamed the solicitors or means what the solicitors allege. It is their case that the words mean the report was not fair or balanced, and served to further Sinn Féin’s political agenda.

The jury of nine men and three women must decide what the meaning of the words complained of mean.

If they agree with the solicitors’ pleaded meaning, then must then assess what damages they should be awarded to compensate damage to their reputations.

The solicitors’ side are seeking an award of general and aggravated damages.

