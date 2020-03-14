Tipperary hurlers return from warm weather camp in Spain

The Tipperary hurlers are self-isolating after their warm-weather training camp in Spain.

The senior panel, management and back-room team flew out to the Costa Blanca on Monday, the All-Ireland champions were staying in private accomodation. Liam Sheedy’s team flew back into Shannon airport on Friday night.

Spain has declared a state of emergency amid the outbreak of the coronavirus. All GAA activity has been halted until March 29th.

On Saturday morning Tipperary GAA released the following statement: “the Tipperary senior hurling team were on a warm weather training camp in south-eastern Spain from Monday 9th March to Friday 13th March. The travelling party stayed in private accommodation where there were no other residents and remained in this private location for the duration of their stay.

“They followed HSE and WHO advice in relation to protection against Covid-19 at all times while travelling and while on the training camp. On their return on Friday night, they were advised by representatives of the HSE at Shannon Airport that they should restrict their movements for the next two weeks which includes not going to work and reducing social interactions.

“All members of the travelling party are complying fully with these requirements.”