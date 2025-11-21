Met Éireann forecasts wet and windy weekend after low temperatures and ice warnings

Met Éireann said this weekend will be wet and windy with occasional sunny spells after status warnings of low temperatures and icy conditions were lifted on Friday morning.

Friday night will be wet and blustery with widespread rain and moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. The rain will gradually clear eastward overnight and will be followed by clear spells and scattered showers. Winds will ease and become westerly. Some mist or fog may develop. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with frost possible later.

Several marine warnings are in place.

A yellow small craft warning is in place from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head from 8am to 10pm on Friday. A warning has also been issued for Malin Head to Howth Head to Mizen Head from 2pm on Friday to 4am on Saturday.

A yellow small craft warning is in place for all coasts of Ireland from 6pm on Saturday to 5am on Sunday. A status yellow gale warning is in place from Strangford Lough to Dungarvan to Rossan Point and on the Irish Sea from 1am to 8pm on Sunday.

A small craft warning is in place from Strangford Lough to Roche’s Point to Bloody Foreland from 5am on Sunday to 5am on Monday.

Saturday will start off dry with some sunny spells and scattered showers. Cloud and rain will develop in the West and southwest later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

In the evening, it will be wet and blustery with widespread rain, turning heavy in places. Moderate southerly winds will turn fresh and gusty overnight.

Sunday is expected to be windy with showery rain in most areas with strong and gusty westerly winds. It is expected to be drier in Munster with showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

In the evening, the rain will move southwards. Showers and clear spells will follow in the morning. Lowest temperatures will range from 3 to 6 degrees.

More sunny spells are expected on Monday, with isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with a moderate northerly breeze.