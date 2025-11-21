Weather

Met Éireann forecasts wet and windy weekend after low temperatures and ice warnings

Temperatures due to rise after the cold snap of the last few days

Frost on the grass in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Frost on the grass in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Tim O'Brien
Katie Mellett
Fri Nov 21 2025 - 09:492 MIN READ

Met Éireann said this weekend will be wet and windy with occasional sunny spells after status warnings of low temperatures and icy conditions were lifted on Friday morning.

Friday night will be wet and blustery with widespread rain and moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds. The rain will gradually clear eastward overnight and will be followed by clear spells and scattered showers. Winds will ease and become westerly. Some mist or fog may develop. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with frost possible later.

Several marine warnings are in place.

A yellow small craft warning is in place from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head from 8am to 10pm on Friday. A warning has also been issued for Malin Head to Howth Head to Mizen Head from 2pm on Friday to 4am on Saturday.

READ MORE

Gardaí identify Irish cell helping launder cash for Russian sanction dodgers and Kinahans

Paschal Donohoe’s worst sin: being ‘a wee bit scabby on nights out’

Facebook Ireland former boss Gareth Lambe: ‘It gave us the ick, seeing Zuckerberg cosy up to Trump’

Second hospital chief executive salary breaches public pay scale

A yellow small craft warning is in place for all coasts of Ireland from 6pm on Saturday to 5am on Sunday. A status yellow gale warning is in place from Strangford Lough to Dungarvan to Rossan Point and on the Irish Sea from 1am to 8pm on Sunday.

A small craft warning is in place from Strangford Lough to Roche’s Point to Bloody Foreland from 5am on Sunday to 5am on Monday.

Saturday will start off dry with some sunny spells and scattered showers. Cloud and rain will develop in the West and southwest later. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

In the evening, it will be wet and blustery with widespread rain, turning heavy in places. Moderate southerly winds will turn fresh and gusty overnight.

Sunday is expected to be windy with showery rain in most areas with strong and gusty westerly winds. It is expected to be drier in Munster with showers and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

In the evening, the rain will move southwards. Showers and clear spells will follow in the morning. Lowest temperatures will range from 3 to 6 degrees.

More sunny spells are expected on Monday, with isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with a moderate northerly breeze.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist