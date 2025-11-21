Total of 500 people died by suicide in the State in 2022, updated figures show

The Central Statistics Office has published the latest date on suicide for the period 2018-2022. Photograph: iStock

A total of 500 people died by suicide in the State during 2022, 19 fewer than the previous year and 49 fewer people than in 2018, when there were the most in the five-year period.

In all, 389 men or boys and 111 women or girls took their own lives in 2022.

The latest data, published by the Central Statistics Office on Friday, shows that the highest numbers of deaths due to suicide in 2022 were among those aged 40 to 44 years, at 63 deaths, accounting for 12.6 per cent of the total. These included 44 men and 19 women.

More than one in every 10 deaths (14.6 per cent) were among people aged 65 years and older – an increase from 12.5 per cent the year before and made up of 81 men and 25 women.

There were four deaths by suicide among 10- to 14-year-olds (three boys and one girl) in 2022. Among 15- to 19-year-olds there were 26 suicides (22 boys or young men and four girls or young women).

In terms of proportion in their age group, the highest crude suicide rate per 100,000 was in the 70 to 74 years age group for males (25.0 deaths per 100,000 of population), and 40 to 44 years age group for females (8.9 deaths per 100,000 of population).

Over the period from 2018 to 2022 the average annual number of suicides was 526.

Dublin City Council, the most populous local authority, had the highest five-year average at 54.6, and Leitrim recorded the lowest, at three.

Deaths due to suicide as a share of all deaths stood at 1.6 per cent nationally over the five years. Cavan had the highest rate (2.3 per cent of all deaths) and Kilkenny had lowest (0.6 per cent).

There is a lag on publishing these finalised suicide data as such deaths must be investigated by coroners and verdicts recorded, meaning the CSO is dependent on coronial inquests being completed.

Seán O’Connor, statistician in the life events and demography section of the CSO, said: “All deaths attributable to external causes are referred to the coroner. As such, a lag can occur as to when these deaths are registered with the General Register Office (GRO), and in some cases they can be registered much later than the 22-month deadline to produce the CSO’s Vital Statistics Annual Reports.

“This impact can be particularly pronounced in deaths due to external causes, which can include deaths due to suicide. Moreover, there may be differences in late registrations, when looking at data for different geographical regions.”

For instance, he said, his department’s 2022 annual report as published at the end of October last year, indicated 436 deaths by suicide for 2022.

“The updated figures published in today’s release show this has increased by 14.7 per cent to 500 deaths,” said Mr O’Connor. “Given the impact of these late registrations, particularly for external causes of mortality, the CSO introduced a range of tables to take account of late registered deaths.”

These can be accessed on the CSO website.

For support: Samaritans on freephone 116 123 or text HELLO to 50808. Pieta Freephone: 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444. Or visit www.yourmentalhealth.ie