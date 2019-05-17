Two men stabbed in separate attacks in Cork city

Gardaí in Cork are investigating two separate stabbings in which a man in his 30s was slashed in the face and a 21-year-old man received serious stab wounds to the arm and body.

Detectives in Gurranebraher on the city’s northside have arrested and are due to question a man in his 20s about an incident in which a man in his 30s had his face slashed as he walked home from a night out.

The man was attacked at Glenryan Road off Wolfe Tone Street on the city’s northside at around 11pm on Thursday.

He suffered slash wounds to the face and is being treated at Cork University Hospital.

The man underwent surgery for his injuries which were not life-threatening and it is understood he is in a stable condition.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s nearby and have brought him to Gurranebraher Garda station for questioning about the attack.

Separately, gardaí in Bishopstown are investigating after a 21-year-old man was left in a serious condition when he was stabbed during a row between rival groups late on Wednesday night.

The injured party was attacked by a gang who stabbed him a number of times in the arm and in the groin when they confronted him and a friend on Curraheen Road in Bishopstown around 11.50pm.

The man underwent emergency surgery at Cork University Hospital after losing a significant amount of blood from a groin injury.

The injured man is now in stable condition. He has spoken to investigating gardaí but to date has made no complaint about what happened.

Gardaí believe the man and his friend were attacked by up to four men who arrived in a car and specifically targeted the two friends following an earlier incident at around 10pm.

In that incident, gardaí believe the stabbing victim was one of a group who allegedly attacked the rival group with one of the latter being chased and knocked to the ground where he was kicked in the head.

It is understood the first altercation between the groups - one of whom is based in Bishopstown and the other based in Togher – started when one group started verbally abusing the other.

Gardaí believe the knife attack on Curraheen Road was in retaliation for the earlier assault and have begun examining CCTV footage in the Bishopstown and Togher areas.