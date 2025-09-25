Live Ryder Cup updates: Europe and USA reveal pairings for opening foursomes at Bethpage

Playe r pai r ings fo r F r iday’s mo r ning session to be announced at 9pm I r ish time

Fifteen minutes to the announcement.

While we wait:

For anyone not usually of a golfing persuasion (welcome to the Ryder Cup bandwagon, delighted to have you), one of Team USA’s players who may have caught your notice is Bryson DeChambeau.

He’s the lad who went viral on TikTok last year after setting himself the challenge of making a hole-in-one over his palatial, glass-fronted home.

[ Bryson DeChambeau says 2023 loss lit a fire inside him. Now is his time to blaze a trailOpens in new window ]

His number of attempts each day corresponded to the day of the challenge he was on, so one shot on day one, two shots on day two, etc.

Spoiler, he succeeded with his 14th attempt on day 16. The whole thing was actually quite gripping.

“No hiding place, which is generally the way elite sportsmen want it,” Philip Reid writes from Bethpage.

“For the European team, two of whom are Irish, history beckons here in New York. Rory McIlroy will likely have a target on his back, certainly from the crowds but also from Team USA. Shane Lowry, for his part, is keen to add an away Ryder Cup win to his story.

“This is the Ryder Cup, the cauldron that defines team golf and bonds players together forever, giving memories that outweigh dreams.”

[ ‘We are playing for history’: Rory McIlroy says Ryder Cup win would leave lasting legacyOpens in new window ]

The selection process for the Ryder Cup teams is a bit of a rigmarole, with each team made up of six automatic qualifiers (based on results at PGA Tour, DP World Tour and majors events) and six captain’s picks or ‘wildcards’.

For Europe, the automatic qualifiers are Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.

Europe captain Luke Donald then chose Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg and Matt Fitzpatrick to complete his dozen.

Our 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/S5TcR6OmUK — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 25, 2025

Team USA’s automatic qualifiers are Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, with captain Keegan Bradley adding wildcards Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

“All I want to do is put blue points on the board. I don’t care who it’s against,” says Rory McIlroy.

Well, we very much do care who it’s against, otherwise we wouldn’t be doing live updates for the announcement.

Have we any inkling over who is going to partner who? Well, Philip Reid is fairly sure our boy Rory will be renewing his partnership with England’s Tommy Fleetwood in the Friday morning session after the pair went two for two in the foursomes last time out in Rome.

Europe's Rory McIlroy (right) and Tommy Fleetwood after winning their Saturday foursome match at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“I think whoever gets to play with Rory this week, like what a privilege, what an amazing thing to be able to do, to stand next to him on the golf course and play alongside him,” Fleetwood said of the Masters champion, adding: “He’s one of, if not the, greatest players of our generation.”

What a gushing tribute.

[ Perfect pairings key if Europe are to retain Ryder CupOpens in new window ]

The Irish Times will be running a blog each day of the Ryder Cup.

Malachy Clerkin and David Gorman are on blogging duty, so they’ll be keeping you up to date on all the live action at Bethpage.

And of course, our golf man Philip Reid is in New York, so we’ll also have news, reports and reaction from him across the weekend.

Let’s take a look at our two teams. First, the hosts:

Team USA

Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Colin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young

Captain: Keegan Bradley

Vice captains: Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Brandy Snedeker, Gary Woodland

Team Europe golf bags at the Bethpage Black. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

And the visitors:

Team Europe

Ludvig Aberg (Sweden), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Tommy Fleetwood (England), Tyrrell Hatton (England), Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Robert MacIntyre (Scotland), Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain), Justin Rose (England), Sepp Straka (Austria)

Captain: Luke Donald

Vice captains: Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjorn, José María Olazábal, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren

We may as well get the basics out of the way early: How does the Ryder Cup work?

It’s a match play format over three days with 28 points on offer. In the event of a 14-all draw, the reigning champions hold on to the cup.

Day one and two have foursome matches in the morning and four-balls matches in the afternoon, each of which have two European players paired with two US players.

In the foursomes, the pairs alternate shots, so one ball for Europe being played by two players and the same for the US, and the lowest number of shots wins the hole. The four-balls see each of the four players in the group play their own round, lowest individual score wins the hole for their team. In both, level scores on a hole is a tie.

The Ryder Cup trophy. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty Images

The pair to win the most holes in each match earns a point for their team and tied matches earn a half point apiece.

On day three, it’s head-to-heads. Each of the 24 players are drawn into European/US pairings to make 12 matches. Win your match, win a point for your team.

Of the 28 points, 12 are on offer on Sunday, with four up for grabs in each of the two foursome and four-ball sessions.

David Gorman has sorted us out with a Ryder Cup guide, complete with TV details, who to watch out for and more, so give that a read below:

[ Ryder Cup 2025: Where is it, TV schedule and players to watchOpens in new window ]

Evening all. Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the announcement of the player pairings for the opening round of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The tournament gets under way at Bethpage Black golf course in Long Island, New York tomorrow, continuing on Saturday before Sunday’s head-to-head finale.

Europe are the reigning champs, winning the 2023 edition 16½-11½ in Rome, but an away win hasn’t been achieved since the 2012 ‘Miracle in Medinah’, when José María Olazábal’s European charges triumphed in Illinois.

The player pairings and tee times for Friday’s foursome matches will be announced at 9pm Irish time.