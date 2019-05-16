Trinity professor missing on Everest after scaling summit

A professor at Trinity College Dublin has been reported missing while descending Mount Everest after reaching the peak of the world’s highest mountain for the first time.

Seamus Lawless (39) was a part of an eight-member climbing expedition led by professional Co Down climber Noel Hanna when he went missing after he reportedly fell from an altitude of 8,300 metres.

The climber, who is from Bray, Co Wicklow, is said to have slipped while in the balcony area near the summit of Everest after reaching the summit early on Thursday.

Sherpas accompanying the expedition said that other climbers had descended to Camp Four below the summit but that the status of the missing Irish climber was still unknown, according to the Himalayan Times.

Mr Lawless flew to Nepal in April to spend a month acclimatising to the thin air at high altitudes.

He had had scaled two peaks including Mount Denali in Alaska, the highest peak in North America, last summer in preparation for his ascent of Everest.

A spokeswoman for Trinity College said that the university had received notification that Mr Lawless had reached the summit early on Thursday but was seeking further information on his whereabouts.

The Co Wicklow man, who is married with a four-year-old daughter, was climbing Everest as part of a charity effort to raise €25,000 for Barretstown, which supports seriously ill children and their families.

The academic was pursuing a lifelong dream to scale the planet’s highest peak by taking time off from his role as an assistant professor in artificial intelligence at Trinity’s School of Computer Science and Statistics.

“I turn 40 in July. My friends are joking that climbing Everest is my mid-life crisis,” Mr Lawless said in an interview published in February before he set off on the 2019 Irish Everest Expedition to Nepal.

The Co Wicklow man spoke of his decades-long fascination with the mountain and a National Geographic map of the climbing route up Everest given to him by his father that stayed on his bedroom wall for years.

Seven Summit Treks, the guiding company, said it had a team of Sherpas searching for Mr Lawless.

The company reported on Thursday morning that Mr Lawless had reached the peak along with Mr Hanna, another Irish climber Jennifer Shirley and Saray Khumalo of South Africa, the first black African woman to reach the summit.