Sounds aloud: Teenage DJs encouraged to make some noise in Tallaght library

Teenagers are being encouraged to bring a full new beat to a Dublin library.

The Noise Music DJ Collective project has increased footfall through Tallaght library’s doors since it was introduced in partnership with South Dublin County Council and by facilitator Gerry Horan.

Local teens aged 14 to 18 create their own music mixes while learning how to use industry-standard professional DJing equipment to master mixing skills such as beat matching, looping and adding effects under expert guidance.

While other library users browse through books downstairs, the DJ students blast out beats upstairs in a dedicated space called The Loft.

Young DJs such as Ellie Long, a third-year student from Clondalkin, earn how to spin turntables like the pros and host gigs, and are given the opportunity to perform live sets and create mixes, which are broadcast on local radio and streamed online.

Known by her DJ handle as Ellie L, the 15-year-old received her first DJ equipment aged nine. When she heard about the DJ classes she said it was a great idea as they “meet others who are interested” in the same music.

“They provide the equipment for us, and we have loads of gigs. The project also provides the experts to teach us how to use the equipment,” she added.

Asked if the music is very loud in the library, she replied: “Well, it’s music.”

Among her favourite musicians are Irish stars Jazzy and musical duo Belters Only, and she likes to mix house music and old trance music.

The teenager developed her love for the DJ scene from her father, Alan, and was inspired by his favourite music from the 1990s, which includes Swedish House Mafia and Tiesto.

Having already showcased her talents at the Kaleidoscope festival in Co Wicklow, her dream is to be a professional DJ when she leaves school.

Through a variety of festivals and programmes, Noise Dublin provides support and opportunities for young people aged from 13 to 25 to learn, train, experience and work in the arts.

The Noise Music DJ Collective takes place every Tuesday in The Loft, Tallaght Library.

Liz Corry, senior executive librarian at South Dublin Libraries, came up with the idea as a community space alongside colleague Michael Larkin.

“We have seen a definite increase in the numbers joining the library, especially among the younger age group,” Ms Corry said.

“It’s not a very quiet library, and it is great to see so many young people using the space.”

On National Public Libraries Open Day this Saturday, all library services across the country will be promoting and showcasing the expansive range of services they provide.