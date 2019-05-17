Two young men arrested over Drogheda burglaries and robberies

Two young men have been arrested as part of an inquiry into aggravated burglaries and robberies in the Drogheda area.

The 22-year-old and the 18-year-old were arrested in the Drogheda area on Thursday and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Drogheda Garda Station.

The 22-year-old was due before Drogheda District court on Friday while the second man remained in Garda custody.