Trump blimp coming to Ireland for US president’s visit

The Trump baby blimp is coming to Ireland for the visit of US president Donald Trump in November.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who is organising the Irish protests, said the blimp was offered by the organisers who first flew it in London during Mr Trump’s visit in July, and the offer has been accepted.

The orange blimp features Mr Trump as a crybaby and wearing a nappy. The €10,000, six-metre-high installation was crowdfunded - and massively oversubscribed. It flew in Parliament Square during the president’s visit to the United Kingdom in July.

Mr Ryan said the blimp will be part of a series of protests against Mr Trump’s visit that will have an “Irish twist”.

He said the protests aimed to do something visually striking that will convey to the American television networks that Irish people do not want Mr Trump visiting Ireland. Mr Ryan said the protests may include a nighttime candlelit vigil in Dublin.

“We are working through the details. We will be doing different things in different parts of the country. It won’t just be Dublin. We will be doing Cork and Dublin and other locations.”

Mr Ryan said it is unlikely there will be any protests outside Mr Trump’s resort in Doonbeg where the president is expected to make a private visit.

However, he stated he would like to do something at Daniel O’Connell’s statue in Ennis. “I think it is that tradition. We have that tradition of mass rallies going back to the 19th century,” he said.

“O’Connell is connected to the American constitutional tradition. We have got to do something that just doesn’t add to the hate and division that Trump likes in protests. He laps up protests.

“How do you do it in a way that slightly undermines that? It is the tradition of O’Connell that I would be looking at. Let us do something that is full of colour and humour. That does require numbers,” Mr Ryan said.