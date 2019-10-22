Three remanded over burglary at home of elderly couple in Cork

Three men have been remanded in custody after they were charged over a burglary at an elderly couple’s north Cork home.

Niall Fitzpatrick (52), Jerry O’Leary (61) and John Faulkner (37) were all charged with entering the home of the couple in their 80s at Kilberehert, Freemount in North Cork on October 19th and attempting to commit a theft.

Det Garda Declan Keane said Mr Fitzpatrick of Corrin Close, the Glen, Cork made no reply to the charge after caution.

Det Garda Patrick O’Sullivan said Mr O’Leary of Brandon Crescent, Dillon’s Cross, Cork made no reply to the charge after caution.

Det Garda Padraig Reddington said Mr Faulkner of Adelaide Place, St Lukes, Cork replied ‘No comment’ to the charge after caution.

Det Sgt Hugh Twomey said gardai were objecting to bail for all three because of the seriousness of the offence which involved the careful and planned targeting of an elderly couple living in a remote and isolate rural area.

He said the State would allege all three were involved in a carefully planned operation involving the rental of a car and deliberate targeting of the elderly couple in the belief that they large sums of cash in their house.

He said the State would allege that the defendants were watching the couple’s house and waited until the couple went to mass at around 6pm on Saturday evening before forcing their way into the house.

He alleged that Mr Fitzpatrick was caught having entered the house while Mr O’Leary was also arrested at the scene as the burglary was taking place.

He alleged Mr Faulkner was the driver, dropping his co-accused at the scene and waited for the signal to collect but fled the scene when he discovered they had been arrested.

He was pursued by gardai and was seen disposing of evidence from the rented car before he was apprehended by gardai near Banteer, over 20kms from the scene of the burglary in Freemount, he said.

He said he believed the strength of the evidence against all three was such it made conviction highly likely and, given the charge carried a maximum penalty of 14 years, he feared all three would abscond rather face trial if granted bail.

Det Sgt Twomey also objected to bail on the grounds that he feared all three would commit further offences if granted bail which was a source of grave concern to gardai involved in the intelligence led investigation.

Mr O’Leary told the court that he would abide by any bail terms including staying at home and abiding by a curfew as he wanted to spend time with his five weeksold child

Mr Faulkner also told the court that he would abide by any bail condition.

But Det Sgt Twomey said that such undertakings were not acceptable to gardai as they believed that all three defendants were likely to abscond such was the seriousness of the charges they faced .

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded all three in custody to appear again on October 29th.