Long-awaited Sligo Greenway may be in jeopardy over Irish Rail objections

The proposed greenway on the Collooney to Claremorris section of the disused Galway-Sligo railway line aims to replicate the success of the Great Western Greenway from Westport to Achill. Photograph: Michael McLaughlin

A long-awaited greenway in the west of Ireland to which €1.6 million of public money has already been committed looks to be in jeopardy because of Irish Rail objections.

The 37.5km Sligo Greenway from Claremorris (Bellaghy) to Collooney is proposed to be built on the tracks of the disused railway line, which has been closed since 1975. There have been three public consultations on the issue already.

The reopening of the line was not part of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, which means it will not be considered until 2050 at the earliest.

However, Irish Rail claims demand for the Limerick to Galway service is such that the section of line between Claremorris in Co Mayo and Collooney in Co Sligo will be “strongly considered” in the first review of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

Irish Rail said in a statement: “It is clear from our engagement with stakeholders that there has been a significant change in momentum towards reinstating the Western Rail Corridor, with Athenry to Claremorris indicated to be advanced as a short-term intervention under the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

“Our judgment – based on these engagements, and which experience of the growth in demand for Limerick to Galway services would support – is that this increases the likelihood of Claremorris to Collooney being strongly considered in any first review of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review.

“Our first consideration has always been based on an assessment of public policy as it relates to the potential for reinstatement of an alignment as a rail route, and this informs our position on this matter.”

A Department of Transport spokeswomen said: “To proceed with the scheme requires the agreement of Irish Rail, as owners of the rail line.”

She added that the greenway has not yet been cancelled and the final decision will be for the Government.

[ ‘It’s cheaper to drive’: Commuters react to Irish Rail fare risesOpens in new window ]

Converting the existing rail tracks into a greenway was first approved in 2014 by Sligo County Council.

In 2021 Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport that he supports greenways on disused railways provided the government does not request the line for possible future rail routes.

He described it as a “win-win” as Irish Rail would have the option to take back the line at a future date if needed.

Yet on December 20th, the last day of submissions for the latest public consultation, he objected to the use of the existing rail track for a greenway.

Supporters of the Sligo Greenway say building the greenway parallel to the rail tracks is a non-starter as it would mean the compulsory purchase of land, making it financially unviable.

Independent Sligo Cllr Marie Casserly said the about-face by Mr Meade and Irish Rail is “inexplicable and he (Mr Meade) needs to be asked what new information caused his change of stance, who gave him this new information, and why it was not shared with all the interested parties”.

[ Why has it taken so long to develop a greenway for Dublin Bay?Opens in new window ]

“This so-called recommendation only appeared late last year,” Cllr Casserly said. “There was no prior mention of it in any documentation, and no indication that the project would be halted. Where did this recommendation come from? Who inserted it? Who stands over it?”

Ms Casserly said the €1.6 million already committed to the project includes €300,000 from the Department of Transport in December 2020, €400,000 to TII in January 2022 and a further €700,000 in February 2024.

She added that the Sligo Greenway has huge support in towns that is proposed to pass through – Coolaney, Tobercurry and Bellaghey – and it could eventually link up with the proposed cross-Border route from Sligo town to Enniskillen, making one of the most comprehensive greenway circuits in Europe.

“This project is a win-win for everyone – delivering a greenway on the old Bellaghy to Collooney railway line that will boost tourism, community wellbeing and sustainable transport. To our knowledge, neither the Minister for Transport, the Taoiseach, nor the Tánaiste have been fully briefed on the matter,” she said.

“This is a unique opportunity to turn past investment into a lasting benefit for the region – creating jobs, attracting visitors, and enhancing quality of life for local communities – a true example of public money delivering real public value.”

A spokesman for Mr Canney said the Minister “has no reason to disagree with Irish Rail”, but the decision to cancel had not been made.