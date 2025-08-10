In danger Galway United settle for a draw against Shamrock Rovers

Premier Division: Galway United 0 Shamrock Rovers 0

It won’t go down in the pantheon of classics, but this was a full-blooded affair that could mean a lot for the hosts who were spirited and even unlucky not to topple the league leaders.

It was a game of consequence at either end of the table, with the significance weighted towards the tussle at the bottom.

Galway United were desperate to address their slide down the pecking order; Shamrock Rovers were keen to continue their glide towards the title. If the Dubliners could keep something in the tank for Ballkani on Thursday, all the better.

However it was the absence of Ollie Horgan, a much-loved character in Galway and the league, that was felt deepest. Galway United confirmed on Saturday that the assistant manager would be standing down from his duties for the foreseeable future.

His passion looked like it was being channelled early. United thundered into the contest, pressing high with intensity and attacking with intent.

Ed McGinty thwarted Jimmy Keohane twice with smart saves. The biggest moment of a lively opening half-hour came when referee Kevin O’ Sullivan adjudged that Dan Cleary’s robust tackle on Stephen Walsh happened marginally outside the box.

After withstanding the early pressure, Rovers felt their way into the reckoning, holding possession comfortably. However, their output was limited. Roberto Lopes provided a flash of danger, crashing a header over just before the break.

The second half followed a similar trend. Rovers owned the ball in phases, but Brendan Clarke was untroubled. At the other end, United’s direct approach caused problems, and the biggest chance came from a long throw after 80 minutes.

Sub Vince Borden won the first header and Dara McGuinness volleyed as he swivelled. McGinty was finally beaten but the post wasn’t. Ultimately, the sides had to settle for a draw and that was plenty for both to take forward.

GALWAY UNITED: Clarke; Esua, Buckley, Brouder, Slevin, Cunningham; McCarthy (Bolger 64), Keohane, Hurley; Hickey (McGuinness 64), Walsh (Borden 75)

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Matthews, Cleary, Lopes, Grace, O’ Sullivan (Honohan 57); Healy, Malley (Watts 69), Nugent (Mandroiu 65); Greene (McGovern 57), Noonan (Gaffney 69)

Referee: K O’ Sullivan.