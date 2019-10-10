Three hospitalised after halting site fire on anniversary of Carrickmines blaze

A Traveller group has said it is “extremely relieved” that no one was seriously hurt in a fire at a halting site in south Co Dublin on Thursday, the fourth anniversary of the Carrickmines fire.

A woman and two children were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a caravan near the West Pier in Dún Laoghaire at about 9am. It is understood they were treated as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

Southside Travellers Action Group, which represents Travellers living in the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown area, said it is liaising with families and agencies to ensure residents left homeless by the fire are “being taken care of and provided with accommodation and everything else that they need”.

The group said the local Traveller community is shocked by the incident “that could have easily taken the lives of more Travellers in this county”.

Geraldine Dunne, director of the group, said: “We are mindful of the fact that the survivors of the Carrickmines fire have horrific memories of that day and our thoughts are with them today as well as with the families living on the West Pier.”

Dublin Fire Brigade said they were called to the scene at 9.12am and units from Dún Laoghaire and Donnybrook stations attended within six minutes.

‘Serious issues’

Southside Travellers Action Group commended the emergency services for their “rapid response” but called on the Government to address the “serious issues affecting Travellers across the country”.

“While we recognise and welcome that some provisions in relation to health and safety on sites are being improved, conditions on many Traveller sites continue to be high risk and dangerous,” it said in a statement.

A fire which claimed the lives of five adults and five children broke out in the early hours of October 10th, 2015, at the Glenamuck halting site in Carrickmines, south Co Dublin.

The victims included Thomas Connors (27), his wife Sylvia (30) and their children Jim (5), Christy (3) and six-month-old Mary. Willie Lynch (25) and his partner Tara Gilbert (27), who was pregnant, and their daughters Jodie (9) and Kelsey (4) also died, along with Jimmy Lynch (39), a brother of Willie.