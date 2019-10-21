The Irish Times most nominated in NewsBrands shortlist 2019

The Irish Times has received 32 nominations in the shortlist for the NewsBrands Journalism Awards 2019 – the highest number for a publication in this year’s competition.

The NewsBrands Journalism Awards are open to any work published in print, website, online, mobile, video, audio or any other news delivery format from any NewsBrands Ireland member title.

The irishtimes.com website is shortlisted for news website/news app of the year.

Five of the six journalists shortlisted in the Foreign Coverage category write for The Irish Times: Sally Hayden; Derek Scally; Suzanne Lynch; Lara Marlowe and Patrick Freyne.

The Irish Times received four of the six nominations for Best Use of Video, citing the work of Simon Carswell, Kathleen Harris, Enda O’Dowd and Bryan O’Brien.

Jack Power of The Irish Times was nominated in three categories; Business Journalist of the Year; Investigative Journalism and Young Journalist of the Year. Irish Times reporter Sarah Burns was also shortlisted as Young Journalist of the Year as was current Irish Times reporter Shauna Bowers for her past work at The Times, Ireland edition.

Markets Correspondent Joe Brennan is shortlisted for Business Journalist of the Year.

In the Campaigning Journalism category, The Irish Times’ No Child campaign has been shortlisted.

Fintan O’Toole and Hilary Fannin are both nominated in the Broadsheet Columnist category, while in the Critic of the Year category The Irish Times has four writers shortlisted: Catherine Cleary; Patrick Freyne; Niamh Donnelly and Fintan O’Toole.

Three Irish Times writers are shortlisted in the Features Broadsheet Writer of the Year: Rosita Boland, Conor Gallagher and Conor Pope.

Carl O’Brien is nominated, along with Power, in the Investigative Journalism category.

Among the Podcast of the Year contenders are The Irish Times’ Atlantic, Inside Politics and The Women’s Podcast.

Irish Times Political Editor Pat Leahy is shortlisted as Political Journalist of the year, while Political Reporter Jennifer Bray is shortlisted for Political Story of the year.

In the Broadsheet Sports Journalist category, Keith Duggan and Malachy Clerkin from The Irish Times are shortlisted.

Last year’s winner of the overall title Journalist of the Year was Rosita Boland.

To view the full list of nominees, go to journalismawards.ie/shortlist-2019