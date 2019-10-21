Analysis of suspect device near Dublin’s Christchurch Cathedral begins
Emergency services alerted after smoke seen coming from a bin by the Cathedral’s railings
Gardaí and army bomb disposal experts are carrying out a “post-blast analysis” at the site of a small explosion by Christchurch Cathedral on Monday afternoon.
A member of the public alerted emergency services after observing smoke coming from a bin by the Cathedral’s railings on Christchurch Place at about 12.30pm.
Gardaí quickly sealed off the scene and the Cathedral and nearby offices were evacuated.
The Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived a short time later and a Reacher bomb disposal robot was deployed to examine the bin amid concerns the explosion came from a larger device which had failed to detonate fully.
An EOD technician, wearing a blast suit was then sent to conduct and examination.
He retrieved a small object which he placed in a evidence bag and handed over to his colleagues.
The scene was then declared safe and gardaí and EOD technicians began a forensic examination of the bin.
A security source said the most likely explanation is someone lit a firework and placed it in the bin but stressed that investigations are continuing.