The January sales are just about among us. Take a break from the barrage of advertisements flooding your newsfeeds to look at... more ads. Here's a selection of some advertisements typical to The Irish Times during the 1940s. See how they compare with the 1950s and 1960s.

Illustrations were common during the 40s, as were lines of text and a backstory in bigger spreads.

This elaborate ad for a sturdy Odearest mattress appeared on August 23rd, 1941

Combatting "Smokers Fur", Christmas Eve, 1941

What was on at the Gaeity around Christmas, 1941

Liver pills, January 1945

The mid-1940s saw appeals for jamjars become more common, like this one from January 22nd, 1945

A Ponds ad, 1945

Another urgent jamjar appeal, March 1945

"Wake up your liver bile" with liver pills, January 22nd 1945

May 26th, 1945 - "Outside workers should smoke Potter's Asthma Cigarettes"

A Switzers ad for coats, May 1947

A Christmas Eve "beauty cream" ad, 1947

Pak coffee and good living, May 18th, 1948

A Colman's Mustard ad appealing to those who wanted their children to put on more weight, May 1948

In 1948, wine wholesalers ran campaigns trying to get wine into the average home

Here's another from December 19th, 1949

Millk of Magnesia, May 18th 1948

"Give him good cigars" - December 1949