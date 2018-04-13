Taoiseach describes ‘rape list’ in Cork school as ‘very worrying’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said an incident at a Co Cork school where so-called “a rape list” was scrawled in a boys’ toilets was “very worrying” and highlighted the need for improved sex education in Irish schools.

Mr Varadkar said he had no doubt school management at Davis College in Mallow would address the issue as a matter of urgency and take whatever appropriate action was necessary, but both parents and educators had a responsibility to educate children about what is appropriate behaviour.

“It does further emphasise the need to modernise and improve relationships and sex education in our schools. Minister [for Education Richard] Bruton announced we were going to do this anyway but I think this really does emphasise that even more especially in the age of social media and the prevalence of pornography.”

Meanwhile, Mallow gardaí have confirmed that they were made aware of the incident in Davis College but to date no one has made any formal complaint about the publication of “ rape list” in the boys’ toilet in the 820-pupil co-education school.

“We were made aware of the matter but we have not receive any complaint from any parent or anyone else of any offence being committed so therefore, as of now, we are not carrying out any criminal investigation in relation to it,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

The principal of Davis College, Stephen Gilbert, confirmed in a statement to The Irish Times that gardaí were made aware of the matter but the school had not made any formal complaint.

“A formal complaint has not been made to the Gardaí as this issue is being handled internally at present.”

The incident at Davis College came to light when a parent of a girl not on the list contacted The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM to say a list with the names of four girls had been scrawled on the door of the boys toilets under the heading :“The ones with the most ticks is going to get raped”.

In his statement, Mr Gilbert said that the school was treating the matter extremely seriously and had removed the list of the girls’ names as soon staff learned of its existence in the school, where the student population is evenly split in terms of boys and girls.

Meanwhile, Davis College has moved to clarify the situation after an anonymous female pupil at the school - whose name was not on the list - went on The Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM on Friday to say that it was the third time that such a list had been scrawled on the door of the boys’ toilet.

“The list yesterday morning was the first time it was brought to the attention of school management. School management has now been made aware there were two other lists and a thorough investigation is underway to investigate who may have been the author(s) of the lists.”

The school also issued a statement on behalf of the four girls whose names appeared on the list in which they said that they were disappointed that the issue had become the subject of media coverage and they appealed for their privacy to be respected.

“We would like to stress our disappointment in the media coverage in bringing this incident into the public domain, without considering the impact this publicity would have on us as individuals,” said the girls who have not been named in any mainstream media coverage of the story.

“When we reported the information to school management we were happy with how the situation was dealt with as it was dealt with discretely and our privacy and dignity were kept intact. We greatly appreciate all the work and the support the school has given us.

“We are devastated that incorrect information has been given to the media. We are angered that people with no connection to the incident took it upon themselves to contact the media and speak about our situation. This has left us vulnerable and open to public opinion. We are devastated.”