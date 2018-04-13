Yorkie dog found in plastic bag in rural Co Longford laneway

A young Yorkie dog was recently found in a zipped plastic bag in a laneway in Co Longford, the ISPCA said.

The Yorkshire terrier was found in a “frozen and traumatised state” down a rural laneway in Derryharrow.

The local man who found the dog, later named Louis, cut the bag open so that he would not suffocate.

Louis was found in this zipped plastic bag in a laneway in Co Longford

Louis was brought to a vet who found no physical injuries. He was not microchipped, meaning an owner could not be found.

Louis was then brought to the National Animal Centre for rehabilitation and will be vaccinated, treated for parasites, neutered and microchipped before being rehomed.

“Louis is such a kind, lovable and gentle little dog. This horrific act of cruelty is just simply appalling,” ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons said.

The ISPCA is currently investigating the matter and anyone with information should contact the National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515.