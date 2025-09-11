Victorian kiosk’s restoration costs in Blackrock reaches €1.1m

Subscriber OnlyDublin

The historic building at the entrance to Blackrock Park, Co Dublin, will open as a coffee shop in the coming months

The small building, which was a protected structure, was originally built in the 1890s. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times
Emmet Malone
Thu Sept 11 2025 - 06:00

The cost of restoring a Victorian kiosk at the main entrance to Blackrock Park in Dublin has been put at €1.1 million by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council, which said the building will open as a coffee shop in the coming months.

The original 2024 tender submitted by the contractor that carried out the work, Bracegrade, was for €690,000, excluding VAT, but a contingency of €150,000 was approved at the same time by the council bringing the overall project cost to some €840,000.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, it said an additional €200,000 was sought and approved in January of this year to fund the demolition of an existing but disused public toilet block and construction of a new facility close to restored tea rooms. Some additional landscaping was also to be carried out.

In the end, it said, €1.1 million has been spent to date on the project which got under way in July of last year and is said to have been completed last month.

A tender process was conducted to find a tenant for the tea rooms which are a short walk from Blackrock village and two substantial shopping centres and a contract has been provisionally agreed with operator of the Mister Magpie outlets in Ballsbridge and Leeson St.

The contracts are currently being completed and the council said the facility will open in the coming months.

“We are working closely with the operator to ensure the Tearooms open to the public as soon as possible,” the council said in a statement.

‘I can’t believe we’re living here’: Historic Wexford cottage that was at risk of falling into decline is restored ]

The small building, which was a protected structure, was originally built in the 1890s when it operated as a cake and sweet shop.

The wider park has been established about 20 years earlier. The kiosk has views over much of it and Dublin bay. The intention, it is stated, was to “faithfully restore” the building.

The building originally operated as a cake and sweet shop. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times
Blackrock based councillor Martha Fanning said the structure was a 'historic feature' of the park. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times
Newly refurbished toilets are located near the tea rooms in Blackrock Park. Photograph: Alan Betson/ The Irish Times
Internal council documents suggest the tender process was conducted on the cascade basis, under which some potential bidders can be excluded if they are now considered suitable for some of the specialised work involved.

The council said the process was “thorough and competitive” and the work carried out included considerable replacement of the building’s fabric, the installation of new windows and landscaping of the surrounding area. A number of the grants were received to support the finding of the project including from the Department of Housing, local Government and Heritage’s Historic Structures Fund.

Blackrock based councillor Martha Fanning said that “having been vacant for decades, it’s wonder to see the refurbishment being completed”.

“Restoration works are expensive but the kiosk is a key historic feature of the park which shouldn’t have been allowed get into such a poor state of disrepair.”

