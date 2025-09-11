Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The State’s population could grow to 7.6 million within four decades if current migration trends continue, according to new research by the Department of Finance. As part of a “scenario analysis”, the department produced a range of population projections for the Republic to the year 2065. In a high-growth scenario where net migration is assumed to be higher, between 53,000–58,000 annually, the population climbs to 7.59 million by 2065, more than 2 million above the current level. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has gone through the report, while Cantillon looks at what it all means.

Why are big tech firms kicking up about regulation when they don’t seem able to regulate their own products? Emmet Ryan asks a very important question.

The German car industry’s struggles in recent years have been well documented, but at the sector’s most important trade show of the year, they are trying to plot a return to glory. Derek Scally was there.

Charities are urging Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, to sanction a three-point deduction in the rate on inheritance tax charged to families where money is allocated for good causes in a will. Dominic Coyle has the story.

In technology, Ciara O’Brien looks at the best tech for students as they return to, or start out at college. Ciara also reviews fitness ring the Oura 4.

In Innovators to Watch, Olive Keogh meets the people behind Colata, an AI-powered sports intelligence platform that consolidates all the various elements that sporting organisations typically manage, including tactics, medical issues, performance and fan engagement, and makes all related data easily accessible in one place.

Airport manager DAA is refunding more than 4,000 customers after a Competition and Consumer Protection Commission investigation into complaints about a so-called flash sale at the airport car parks. Conor Pope has the story, while Cantillon also looks at the fallout from the investigation.

Primark, which trades as Penneys in Ireland, has begun to raise prices at its US stores in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the boss of the clothing retailer’s parent company said on Wednesday.

Sharon Donnery, a member of the European Central Bank’s banking supervisory board, has said the current drive to simplify banking regulation must not sacrifice the level of resilience built up in the system since the financial crash more than a decade and a half ago. Joe Brennan has the details.

Contentious plans for the demolition and redevelopment of Deer Park Hotel in Howth will be reviewed by An Coimisiún Pleanála after the High Court returned the issue to the commission. Hugh Dooley reports.

Accumulated profits at Christy Moore’s music firm increased to €3.18 million this year. As Gordon Deegan reports, the accounts show that Moore’s Yellow Furze Music Ltd recorded post-tax profits of €607,270 in the 12 months to the end of March this year on the back of sold-out gigs across the country and a bestselling album.

Ardstone Capital has paid €79 million for 180 newly-developed apartments in Santry, in north Dublin. News of the deal for Birchwood Court comes just over four weeks on from the company’s €177 million purchase of the 360 apartments at Spencer Place in Dublin’s north docklands. Ronald Quinlan reports.

