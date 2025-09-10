Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot in the neck at university event in Utah

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot at Utah Valley Univesity. Photograph: Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP

Prominent US conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, a university spokesperson and Mr Kirk’s spokesperson said.

The university spokeswoman said Mr Kirk was struck about 20 minutes after he began speaking on campus. She said a suspect had fired at Mr Kirk from the Losee Center, a building about 200 yards away.

She said Mr Kirk’s security took him away after the shooting, and she did not have any information on his condition.

The Associated Press has reported that Mr Kirk is in a critical condition.

Another university spokesperson said police have determined that a person taken into custody after the shooting was not actually the shooter.

Mr Kirk is the head of Turning Point USA, the nation’s preeminent conservative youth organisation. Andrew Kolvet, a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, confirmed Mr Kirk was shot in the neck.

Videos taken at the event that were circulating online showed people running at the sound of a gunshot. One video appeared to show Mr Kirk’s head jerking back as he delivered remarks. He can be seen briefly moving his hand to his neck as he falls off his chair.

US president Donald Trump posted on social media in support of Mr Kirk. “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” he wrote on Truth Social. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” FBI Director Kash Patel said on X. “Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected.”

Mr Kirk has emerged in recent years as one of the most influential young conservatives in the country and established himself as a close ally of Mr Trump. He cofounded Turning Point USA in 2012 and has since become a fixture on college campuses, where he hosts rallies like the one in Utah that often draw large crowds.

Even though he is not part of the administration, his influence in the White House is significant. Since the November election, he has helped vet prospective appointees, testing their loyalty to Mr Trump. —Reuters/New York Times