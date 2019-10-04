Storm Lorenzo: Flooding in Donegal and thousands without power

Homes and businesses have been flooded and more than 4,000 are without power this morning after Storm Lorenzo passed over parts of the country overnight bringing powerful winds and storm surges along coastal areas.

Parts of Donegal town are underwater this morning as the storm dumped up to 50mm of rainfall on the South Donegal region in the early morning.

Emergency services are bracing for more flooding when the River Eske reaches high tide, while ESB crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers, principally in Galway, Mayo and Longford.

Derek Hynes, head of projects delivery for ESB Networks, told Morning Ireland that power was restored to 12,000 families overnight, and they are “pretty confident” that power will be restored to those who remain without over the course of the day.

The local fire service in Donegal town was dispatched to the scene early this morning along with Donegal Civil Defence. Emergency operations are underway, with seven fire units and two high-volume water pumping units in use.

With high volumes of water in the river this morning, there is a risk that high tide will bring further flooding at 10.30am.

New Row, the Old Laghey Road, Brookfield Manor and Clarendon Drive are all badly affected by the floods, with some roads blocked.

There has also been substantial flooding in Bundoran, Frosses and Laghey.

Donegal County Council staff have been deployed to the area to give out sandbags and deal with affected roads.

The storm has eased and the winds and rain are set to reduce during the morning.

A yellow wind warning was put in place for counties Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Offaly, Kildare and Clare from 7am to 1pm on Friday, with gusts of up to 100km/h expected.

Strong west to southwest winds this morning will continue to bring hazards to the early morning commute with the possibility of debris from trees and structures weakened by the passing storm.

Met Eireann said the strongest winds continue to be along the west coast. The winds will be light in the north and from an easterly direction.

Rain in the north will move southeastwards and will clear from the east and southeast later this morning.

AA Roadwatch has warned commuters to slow down, expect debris only drive through standing water if you are sure it is not too deep

All train services and flights appear to be operating as normal this morning.

Bus Éireann said all of its services are operating as normal, apart from diversions to the 401 and 424 Galway routes.

Mayo County Council said storm Lorenzo had not caused any “significant damage” across the county.

However, the council said crews were dealing with “incidents of trees down, strewn branches and debris which have been reported in various locations around the county”.

Storm Lorenzo made landfall in Co Donegal in the early hours of Friday morning.

Forecaster Liz Coleman said severe winds were still expected on the west coast overnight but once Storm Lorenzo “hits land towards morning it will weaken as it goes across the country”.

Though Storm Lorenzo was relatively short-lived, it will trail more wind and rain in its wake with a further 25mm of rain expected on Saturday and the same amount nationwide on Monday.

Met Éireann had warned that wind speeds would exceed 130km/h in exposed areas causing storm surges which will could produce coastal flooding and damage.

However, Jim Casey from the Office of Public Works said there was little chance of rivers flooding as most were well within their banks at present.