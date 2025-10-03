Grenades dropped by Israel Defense Forces near Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) dropped grenades at a site in Lebanon close to where Irish peacekeepers were working on Thursday.

The Defence Forces has confirmed all Irish personnel are well and accounted for.

The incident, which occurred near Maroun ar-Ras in South Lebanon, involved members of the 126th Infantry Battalion.

According to a Unifil statement, the IDF on Thursday morning dropped grenades near peacekeepers working alongside Lebanese soldiers to provide security for civilian workers in Maroun ar-Ras. The workers were trying to clear the ruins of homes destroyed due to the war.

“Around 11.30 am, peacekeepers at two different sites heard a grenade explode near an excavator, about 500 metres away from them.

“Moments later, the first group saw a drone fly overhead and witnessed an explosion about 30-40 metres away. About 20 minutes after that, the second group saw another drone drop a grenade that exploded just 20 metres over their heads.

“Unifil had informed the IDF about the activity in advance, and immediately demanded that the firing stop. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the works eventually continued.”

Unifil said attacks on peacekeepers or interference with their tasks showed disregard for the safety of personnel, and it called on the IDF to cease such attacks.

“Our soldiers continue to operate effectively, fulfil their mandate and are committed to their important role to provide stability and act as an independent observer in the region,” said the Defense Forces in a statement.

It added all necessary measures to protect peacekeepers continue to be observed.