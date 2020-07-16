Stephen Donnelly: Reopening pubs now could lead to second wave

If pubs reopened now it could “materially add to the possibility of a second wave” of the coronavirus, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

The Government would be prioritising the reopening of schools and healthcare facilities, the minister told Morning Ireland.

He added that he hoped there would be no need for enforcement of wearing face covering in shops.

The Government has delayed the next reopening phase from the Covid-19 lockdown, postponing the reopening of remaining pubs and resumption of larger gatherings of people amid concerns over rising coronavirus infections.

Plans to allow pubs that do not serve food and nightclubs to recommence business from July 20th has been postponed until August 10th after the State’s health officials raised concerns about an increase in Covid-19 infections as restrictions have been relaxed.

Proposals to permit larger gatherings of 100 people indoors, up from 50, and 500 people outdoors, up from 200, will also not proceed as earlier planned.

Mr Donnelly also emphasised the need to get the R number down to below one. At present it is between 1.2 and 1.8, if that rate were to continue within three weeks the rate would be up to 150 cases per day, he warned.

The president of the Irish Hotels Federation Elaina Fitzgerald Kane has said that “hitting the pause button” on the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations will put thousands of hospitality jobs at risk at a time when hotel room occupancy is only 30 per cent.

Ms Fitzgerald Kane called for more clarity around the Phase 4 reopening, including linking the size of a gathering to the capacity of a venue.

While she understood the reason for the pause on the final phase of reopening, she was disappointed. The pause will also have an impact on people who had planned gatherings in hotels and wedding venues, she said.

Around 18,000 couples this year will have their wedding day plans impacted by Covid-19 with many already changing their arrangements two to three times, she added.

Meanwhile, Infectious diseases consultant Corrina Sadlier has said the Government’s decision to pause the relaxing of the lockdown was the right thing to do.

She said she understood this would cause extreme difficulties for the sectors affected, but “nothing about Covid-19 has been easy for anyone”.

If the pause had not been implemented the country had been heading towards a second wave, she warned. Dr Sadlier also expressed concern about the current increase in the R number which needed to be reduced to below one.

The health service remained busy, apart from Covid-19 and efforts were ongoing to build capacity. “None of us want to face a second lockdown.”