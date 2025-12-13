New nationwide train timetables come into effect from Sunday

The most notable changes are to a number of peak-time direct services between Mallow and Cobh/Midleton via Cork. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Irish Rail customers have been reminded to check for potential changes to services when new timetables come into effect on Sunday.

The most notable changes are to a number of peak-time direct services between Mallow and Cobh/Midleton via Cork, which will use the new platform six at Kent Station which opened earlier this year.

However, there are also some minor timing changes on a number of routes, including at intermediate stations.

Irish Rail has also said that its special autumn timetable – introduced in September to make time allowances for the impact of leaf fall in Dart and other commuter areas – will come to an end and revert to the previous, normal timings.

The weekend will see the introduction of revised journey and departure times at some intermediate stations on routes between Dublin and Cork, Portlaoise, Waterford, Limerick, Tralee, Galway, Westport, Maynooth and Longford; and on services between Galway and Limerick.

Full timetables are available at irishrail.ie and on the Iarnród Éireann app, and commuters have been urged to check them before travel.

“While most services see no change, or only very minor changes, customers should check their train times to confirm any revision to departures times for their services, especially where marginally earlier,” the company said.

Improved cross-city connections in Cork through increased use of the new platform six at Kent Station would also be provided, it said.

The new platform is being delivered under the Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme to increase the capacity of the network. Twin-track works for services to Midleton and re-signalling of the Cork area also ongoing. Irish Rail said the programme is part of a number of projects designed to facilitate up to a 10-minute service frequency for the Cork rail network.